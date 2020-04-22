3radical Announces Appointment of Michael D. Fisher Ed.D. to Executive Board

Fisher to lead 3radical 'Earned Data' drive in North America

BRISTOL, England, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, developer of the Voco audience engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Fisher, Ed.D. to its Executive Board of Directors. In addition to these responsibilities, Fisher will be spearheading 3radical's expansion into North America, based on the company's unique ability to help brands collect fully-permissioned 'earned data' from customers.

Fisher will once again join forces with 3radical CEO, David Eldridge. The two worked together to bring Alterian's disruptive database marketing technology to the US, where they grew sales from $2m to $30m.

3radical was established in 2012 with a mission to help organizations engage with customers and employees to encourage specific behaviors, including the willing provision of 'earned' data. By using the 3radical Voco platform, brands can attract and retain the attention of their audiences by creating fun, rewarding, interactive digital experiences that go beyond initial engagement to deliver valuable two-way exchanges throughout the relationship 'journey'. The company works with leading organizations around the world, including Dell, DBS Bank, Gamesys and Standard Chartered Bank.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to 3radical's Board," said David Eldridge, CEO at 3radical. "As a pioneer in relationship marketing, Michael's reputation for relentlessly pursuing client satisfaction made him an essential addition to the team as we expand our sales efforts into North America. We feel with the rapidly changing data privacy landscape in the US, brands will be looking for innovative new solutions for engaging with customers, and the early indications are that 3radical's technology will be very well received in this market."

"In this time of digital transformation, where the customer is increasingly more aware of the value of their personal data, I am extremely pleased to join 3radical," said Fisher. "3radical is in the perfect position to help organizations focus on being advocates for individuals - consumers, customers and employees - by earning their trust with the permission-based capture of what we're calling earned data. These transparent value exchanges provide richer and more robust data procurement."

Fisher brings over 25 years of experience in organizational transformation through research, education, and revenue growth. He specializes in helping companies build collaborative, connected, cohesive cultures, with a commitment to personal and professional development and success. Disciplines include: progressive leadership and decision making, responsive data and analytics, nimble sales effectiveness, and agile customer data and business intelligence technology assessments.

Fisher has held senior leadership roles with Yes Lifecycle Marketing, Alterian, Epsilon, DoubleClick (formerly Protagona Worldwide), and Unisys Corporation. Michael is also part of the doctoral faculty at the University of St. Francis where he focuses on providing direction and guidance for the next generation of leaders, while continuing to develop and publish organizational and marketing research.

3radical allows individuals to interact with organizations on their own terms. Voco's real-time decisioning engine is able to combine game science theory, data accumulated from billions of interactions, and real-time self-reported data, resulting in the optimum blend of interactive content, rewards incentives and channel for each engagement. The self-reported data is willingly and transparently provided in return for a value exchange, and can be used to improve the relationship of the individual with the organization across all channels, and by informing product and service development.

3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the UK, US and Singapore.

