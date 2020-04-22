The ten largest solar tracker companies accounted for 88% of the market last year, according to analyst WoodMackenzie, with the market growing 20% from 2018.From pv magazine Spain. The Americas were the largest solar tracker markets last year, according to research from U.S.-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie. The U.S. Nextracker subsidiary owned by Singapore-based electronics giant Flex was, once again, the largest global supplier of trackers. Four Spanish firms featured in the top ten by market share last year, with Madrid-based PV Hardware and Gonvarri Steel Industries-owned Solar Steel positioned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...