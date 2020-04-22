Experienced T&M professional brings wealth of knowledge to key industry provider

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has announced the appointment of Joe Woodford as International Sales and Partner Manager.

Mr. Woodford brings over 27 years of experience in the Test Measurement (T&M) industry to this new role at Pickering. He previously held senior sales roles at National Instruments, most recently with Channel Partner account responsibilities within EMEIA. During his career with National Instruments, he managed field sales and engineering teams, served as Chairman of PACMAN at CERN, and was an Industry Advisory Board member at Cardiff and Portsmouth Universities in the United Kingdom. He began his career as a design engineer and holds a BSc in Scientific Instruments from University West of England.

Comments Keith Moore, CEO Pickering Interfaces: "Joe is an outstanding addition to our senior management team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the T&M industry. We are more than excited to have him a part of Pickering."

Woodford adds: "Pickering is recognized as a key provider in the T&M market, offering innovative, good quality and exceptionally reliable products to a broad customer base. The company has a reputation for delivering excellent levels of customer satisfaction, and I am delighted to have joined the team. I very much look forward to working with Pickering's international sales offices and developing the company's partner program."

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

