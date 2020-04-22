Sixgill Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Unique Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

Threat intelligence platform enables a novel, holistic security posture assessment and offers clients unmatched ability to track and stop attackers

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European and Israeli cyber threat intelligence (CTI) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Israel-based Sixgill , a leading cyber threat intelligence company, with the 2020 European & Israeli Technology Innovation Award for empowering companies to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity by providing automated and actionable threat intelligence.

Sixgill's distinct CTI solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously generate intelligence from deep and dark web sources. The automated platform delivers exclusive visibility into the threat environment, and generates actionable insights to help companies identify, track, and neutralize threat actors targeting their critical assets.

"With Sixgill, companies can continuously assess their level of exposure on the deep, dark, and clear web to identify threats," said Hiten Shah, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The company has designed proprietary algorithms that extract data from a wide range of sources, such as dark web social networks, forums marketplaces and messaging apps. Through automated systems, actionable intelligence is then generated to create profiles and patterns of dark web threat actors and their interactions with peers across platforms, providing visibility into threats that otherwise would remain invisible or inaccessible to enterprises."

Sixgill's platform alerts clients to possible threats and in the process, generates a large database of active cybercriminals, trending common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE), and exposed credentials. Offerings, such as its patent-pending Dynamic CVE Rating, provide security teams with visibility into patterns in cyberattacks, improving how organizations orchestrate, automate and manage security events.

"Sixgill's solution leverages big data analytics techniques to create actionable insights for security teams. The platform is built to serve, among others, large institutions and law enforcement agencies, both of which have a vast geographical presence and complex security infrastructures," noted Shah. "Through product development and numerous strategic partnerships, Sixgill enables companies all over the world to navigate a complex security ecosystem."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sixgill

Sixgill Inc. is a market leader in deep and dark web cyber threat intelligence. Sixgill helps Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, governments, and law enforcement agencies protect their finances, networks and reputations from cyberthreats that lurk in the deep, dark and surface webs. The advanced cyber threat intelligence platform automates all phases of the intelligence cycle - collection, analysis and dissemination of data - providing organizations with unparalleled information and actionable insights to protect their various assets in the ever evolving cyber threatscape. To learn more, visit www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn .

