The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INO, XP and GOSS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Investors Affected: February 14, 2020 - March 9, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Investors Affected: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in XP Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Investors Affected: common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Gossamer Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

