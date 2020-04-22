Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Indium Software, a global digital technology services company, has announced its strategic partnership with Mendix, a low-code software platform that provides tools to build, test, deploy and iterate applications in real-time. By leveraging the Mendix platform for global and Indian customers, Indium can deliver web and mobile applications over 8x (times) faster with better results, driving ROI in days, not months. Indium Software can service its customers to confidently set up complex microservices and applications with the aim of capitalizing on digital transformation initiatives.



With Mendix's low-code technology, developers can create complete applications visually by using a drag-and-drop interface, rather than writing thousands of lines of complex code and syntax. This low-code platform will allow Indium users to build complete applications with modern user interfaces, integrations, data, and it has the potential to greatly decrease the time and cost needed to meet business requirements.

Indium's full-fledged Mendix team with Rapid Certified developers & Advanced Certified developers, SMEs and dedicated R&D facility makes it one of the industry leaders in this space. Indium's key expertise includes third-party application and API integration, data migration from legacy systems, specialized QA for Mendix applications, application development for native/hybrid mobile apps and custom application development for the Mendix app store.

"The strong business partnership between Mendix and Indium allows us to support our customers in the best possible way. Mendix and Indium partnership will provide business leaders with a new option for modernizing their IT app development, deployment, and management strategy. Using the platform's visual, model-driven development approach, Indium can rapidly deliver agile applications with inherent business processes, workflows, data transformations, and integrations, all without traditional coding. This enables clients to shorten time-to-market, minimize cost and accelerate digital transformation. We strongly believe that Mendix will be a significant tool that propels IT innovation," said Mr. Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO of Indium Software.

Mr. Johan den Haan, CTO at Mendix, said, "Together, Mendix and Indium are helping enterprises across the U.S., India, Europe and APAC drive digital innovation and transformation by dramatically reducing the time and effort required to build robust web and mobile applications. We are excited to help Indium grow and thrive through this partnership with Mendix as we pioneer the next generation of low-code application development and deployment while encouraging collaboration across the business."

Indium Software offers Digital Services (Data Engineering, Data Analytics, Application Development) and Software Testing Services (Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing, Specialized QA). Indium has a track record of over 20 years and has served over 350+ clients from Fortune 100 to Global 5000. Indium's mission is to provide customer-centric, high-quality technology solutions that deliver business value.

The company provides solutions across industries. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Indium has operations in the U.S., Europe and APAC.

For more details, please visit: https://www.indiumsoftware.com/

