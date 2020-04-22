The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2020.

For U.S. tax purposes, Eaton estimates the 2020 dividend will be treated as dividend income and not return of capital as has been the case in prior years. Additional information about the tax treatment of the dividend, including actual return of capital information for 2019, is available at the investor relations page of the Eaton website, www.eaton.com.

Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 95,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com

