The global endodontic files market is poised to grow by USD 36.36 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Endodontic Files Market Analysis Report by Product (Stainless steel endodontic file and Nickel-titanium endodontic file), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/endodontic-files-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries. In addition, the strategic alliances are anticipated to boost the growth of the endodontic files market.

The growing prevalence of dental conditions in developing and developed nations is propelling the need for dental practitioners. As per an OECD report, published in November 2018, the number of dental practitioners and dental institutions in countries such as Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Mexico is increasing. For instance, in Germany, more than 50% of universities are conducting training conferences on the use of nickel-titanium instruments such as endodontic files for dental procedures. Consequently, new dental clinics are being established and active dentists in developed and developing countries are increasing. This is propelling the demand for dental consumables such as endodontic files. Thus, the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Endodontic Files Market Companies:

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA operates the business under various segments such as Dental instruments and Medical instruments. The company offers EndoSequence Scout files. It is a nickel-titanium file with precision safety tip, clear calibration marking, short cutting length, and compressed-fit handle.

COLTENE Holding AG

COLTENE Holding AG offers products through the following business units: Infection control, Dental preservation, and Efficient treatment. The company offers HyFlex rotary files. They also offer a wide range of endodontic files such as HyFlex GPF NiTi files, HyFlex EDM NiTi files, HyFlex NT NiTi rotary files, and HyFlex CM NiTi files.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Technologies and equipment and Consumables. The company offers WaveOne Gold reciprocating files and ProTaper Gold rotary files.

EdgeEndo

EdgeEndo offers dental products such as edge verifiers, obturators, points, and endodontic files. They also provide a wide range of endodontic files under the brand names Edge One Fire, Edgefile, EdgeSequel Sapphire, EdgeGlide Path, and others.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Specialty Products Technologies and Equipment Consumables. The company offers K3XF, which provides flexibility and resistance to cyclic fatigue. They also offer Twisted file, which employs a unique and proprietary production technology.

Endodontic Files Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Stainless steel endodontic file

Nickel-titanium endodontic file

Endodontic Files Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

