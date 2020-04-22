JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Management Board forgoes 2019 bonus payment in April 22-Apr-2020 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Management Board forgoes 2019 bonus payment in April VTB Bank Management Board decided to suspend paying out its bonuses for 2019 in April 2020. Uncertainties in the assessment of ramifications of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the banking industry make the payment of bonuses to the Management Board inexpedient at this time. The Management Board recommended that the Supervisory Council addresses the bonus issue for 2019 later in the year, but no earlier than September 2020, after considering the dividend payment for 2019 when VTB Group's net profit amounted to RUB 201.2 bn. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1U Sequence No.: 59864 EQS News ID: 1027699 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 22, 2020 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)