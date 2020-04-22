EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Shares

For % Shares

Against % Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions Resolution 1 10,481,235 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 2 10,446,448 99.93 6,806 0.07 27,981 Resolution 3 10,481,235 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 4 10,481,235 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 5 10,481,235 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 6 10,479,715 99.99 1,520 0.01 0 Resolution 7 10,308,786 98.37 170,789 1.63 1,660 Resolution 8 10,475,779 99.95 5,455 0.05 0 Resolution 9 8,612,970 82.50 1,827,255 17.50 41,010 Resolution 10 10,479,715 99.99 1,520 0.01 0 Resolution 11 10,473,513 99.94 5,969 0.06 1,753 Resolution 12 10,401,531 99.35 68,438 0.65 11,266 Resolution 13 10,457,795 99.88 12,174 0.12 11,266 Resolution 14 9,342,920 89.31 1,118,070 10.69 20,244 Resolution 15 10,268,218 97.97 213,017 2.03 0

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com .

22 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF