PR Newswire
22.04.2020 | 17:58
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 22

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Shares
For		%Shares
Against		%Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
Resolution 110,481,235100.0000.000
Resolution 210,446,448 99.936,8060.0727,981
Resolution 310,481,235100.0000.000
Resolution 410,481,235100.0000.000
Resolution 510,481,235100.0000.000
Resolution 610,479,715 99.991,5200.010
Resolution 710,308,78698.37170,7891.631,660
Resolution 810,475,77999.955,4550.050
Resolution 98,612,97082.501,827,25517.5041,010
Resolution 1010,479,71599.991,5200.010
Resolution 1110,473,51399.945,9690.061,753
Resolution 1210,401,53199.3568,4380.6511,266
Resolution 1310,457,79599.8812,1740.1211,266
Resolution 149,342,92089.311,118,07010.6920,244
Resolution 1510,268,21897.97213,0172.030

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

22 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

