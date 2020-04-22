Genuine Property Management: Orange County Property Management Company Welcomes New Member to The Team

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Genuine Property Management, located at 1922 Placentia Avenue, Unit 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, is pleased to announce that they have appointed Matt Kosman as the company's Maintenance Director.

Marcel Ford, a representative of the company, says, "It is with great joy that we welcome Matt to our team. We have been looking forward to this for a long time, working out the details, and making sure we came to an agreement that we all would benefit from. In the end, it all came down to us sharing similar goals and a view on how to triumph in this business. Now that our plans have come to fruition, we are very excited to begin working together."

Ford states that Kosman's extensive knowledge of the industry and his expertise are going to be of the utmost importance when it comes to guiding their team and ensuring that everything goes as smoothly as possible. Kosman's role will be to supervise a team of three to ensure that over 350 properties have scheduled maintenance, repairs, and after-hour emergency response available at all times. This includes the management of over 150 active work orders, keeping a close eye on operations to ensure that the work is done timely and professionally in a way that assures resident satisfaction.

While this is a challenging responsibility to take up, Kosman has fortunately had experience in similar areas of business. His skills include experience in management, operations, training, and inventory control, all of which should prove useful when it comes to handling a project of this scope with minimal personnel. Kosman has also worked as the Manager of plant operations at Foothill Regional Medical Center, Manager of a crew of multi-skilled maintenance engineers in a subacute healthcare setting, Maintenance Director at Merrill Gardens and the person in charge of performing all aspects of facility maintenance in a 150,000 sq. ft., 121 unit senior living retirement community. Some of the other positions he has had previous experience with include working with vendors, repair companies and contractors, sales/support departments, and so on. He has even worked as a maintenance supervisor and maintenance mechanic.

"While this new position in our company will present new challenges to him, we fully trust Kosman and his ability to lead our team well on their path to success," says Ford. He adds that Kosman has demonstrated his leadership capabilities several times in similar work environments, always making the most out of any given situation. This versatility is what led them to choose him for the role, as it is one of the most demanding positions in the company. With this in mind, the expectations are set high for Kosman's arrival at the company. He is expected to maintain the high standard of services delivered by a company that has remained one of the most prestigious in the area for many years. Those interested can contact Genuine Property Management to learn more.

Genuine Property Management takes great pride in their reputation as an industry leader in creativity, innovation, and above all else, customer satisfaction. They are one of the best-rated property management companies in California, enjoying an outstanding review rating of 4.6/5 stars on the Google platform. A recent Google review by Chris Flores says, "We have worked with Genuine Property Management for the last year, and we are completely grateful for how fast they respond to our inquiries. As soon as we send Joey or Jonathan an email, they respond immediately and take care of any outstanding issues. We are truly blessed to have these two guys as part of our team and look forward to growing our professional relationship. Thank you, Genuine Property Management!"

The company's website offers more details on Genuine Property Management and their services. Interested parties may reach out to Marcel Ford to follow up on any further inquiries as well. Similarly, the company can be reached through their social media platforms. One can view the company Facebook page to learn more.

