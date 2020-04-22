Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889287 ISIN: FR0000051807 Ticker-Symbol: RCF 
Tradegate
22.04.20
18:38 Uhr
188,80 Euro
-0,90
-0,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,80190,0519:26
188,75189,1519:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE188,80-0,47 %