Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO), an environmentally focused global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions, reached a new milestone with two more facilities using 100% certified renewable electric energy and its first fossil fuel free location.

The latest pair of facilities utilizing 100% renewable electrical energy include Shiloh's technical center in Gothenburg, Sweden and stamping plant in Forsheda, Sweden. Additionally, Shiloh's Olofström, Sweden plant is the company's first location operating with zero consumption of fossil fuels onsite or in the generation of purchased electricity. This brings the company-wide total of sites committed to 100% renewable electricity to seven.

"Our product strategy benefits our customers and the environment by reducing vehicle weight and utilizing more sustainable manufacturing and supply chain processes," said Ramzi Hermiz, president and CEO. "I am proud of our progress towards 100% renewables, and I am very excited to announce our first fossil fuel free facility."

Shiloh's seven facilities committed to 100% renewable electric energy include locations in Oss, Netherlands; Forsheda, Gothenburg and Olofström, Sweden; and Plymouth, Roseville and Warren, Michigan. In addition to these sites committed to 100% renewable energy, 11 Shiloh facilities are utilizing clean electrical energy above 19%, with a target to achieve 100% renewable energy use across all locations globally.

With the goal of carbon neutrality by 2035, Cheryl Johnson, vice president, purchasing and supply chain, expounded on Shiloh's sustainability initiatives within its supply base. "We continue to encourage our supply partners to identify opportunities to reduce carbon emissions within the lifecycle of our products," she said. "For example, we are aligning ourselves with a manufacturer who is focused on supplying carbon reduced steel and developing fossil-free steelmaking technology. This sourcing strategy supports our objective of reduced carbon throughout our value chain."

Shiloh's vision, 'creating innovative solutions for sustainable mobility and a safer, healthier environment,' will continue to motivate us towards the next milestone on our journey to carbon neutrality.

