Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887936 ISIN: US8245431023 Ticker-Symbol: SI4 
Frankfurt
22.04.20
08:03 Uhr
1,020 Euro
-0,020
-1,92 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,07019:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHILOH INDUSTRIES
SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC1,020-1,92 %