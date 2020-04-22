Custom Protection Services Inc. Discusses Its 2020 Growth Strategy with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC PINK:CSPS) ("the Company"), a company offering a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. CFO of the Company, John Kuykendall, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Kuykendall began the interview by sharing some background information about the Company and its current projects. "We offer a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services tailored to your needs," explained Kuykendall. "We have a proven and sustainable business model that is in revenue and growing," he added.

Jolly then asked for an in depth description of the Company's services, and inquired about their target market for these products. Kuykendall shared that the Company's services range from personal protection for corporate executives and celebrities to mobile patrol services. "We offer undercover surveillance," he added, noting that this also includes background checks and verifications.

"Are all of these services offered only in Texas?" asked Jolly. "We're not outside of Texas at the moment. We've got our hands full with Houston right now, however we are going to be looking into acquisitions," said Kuykendall.

"We do have something new, and that is the COVID-19 screening services that we launched in March," shared Kuykendall. "We've designed it in such a fashion to be non-invasive, flexible in implementation, and to allow clients to screen employees and customers as desired or necessary."

"Has COVID-19 affected your business in either a negative or positive way?" asked Jolly. Kuykendall shared that the Company is being challenged by the pandemic like many other businesses, however noted that COVID-19 has made security more relevant and necessary. "The screening services will lead to longer-term contracts," said Kuykendall.

"What are your growth strategies moving forward?" asked Jolly. "In the short-term, we're trying to develop new business through target advertising and marketing campaigns," explained Kuykendall. "Our long-term growth plan is to grow through acquisition," he continued.

The conversation then turned to the Company's goals throughout 2020. "We're going to keep pounding on our marketing plan to grow the revenue," said Kuykendall. "We think we can be fully reporting to the SEC by the end of the summer," he shared, adding that the Company has drafted a Form-10 and is working on a two-year audit.

Jolly then asked how the Company manages to stand out compared to its competitors. "We have a sustainable and profitable business model. We don't need any large funding to get into revenue and profitability. The services we offer are becoming more and more relevant in today's world, and with a tight share structure and a low public float that puts us in a great position," said Kuykendall. "We really are poised for significant growth."

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

