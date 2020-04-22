The "Russia Bundle: Heated Tobacco Market and Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From a market perspective, this in-depth report will answer the following questions:

Is the heated tobacco market developing in Russia and how?

What is the leading heated tobacco brand in the country?

Which brand is the most affordable for Russian consumers?

How many heated tobacco users are in Russia? Is the number going to grow?

How are heets affected in the market?

What brands are in the most major mainstream retail chains?

On the regulatory side, you will find data on the current regulation of tobacco-containing and tobacco-free snus in Russia.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Report:

Executive Summary

Background

Brands

Market Size

Sales Channels

Prices And Affordability

Regulatory Report:

Executive Summary

Regulation of Tobacco-Containing Snus in Russia

Regulation of Tobacco-Free Snus in Russia

Further Regulation Being Considered

Companies Mentioned

IQOS

GLO

