Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2020 Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA, / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company earned $1,816,000 (or $0.63 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2020 compared to $1,208,000 (or $0.42 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2019. Life insurance proceeds of $730,000 favorably influenced 2020 earnings results.

First quarter 2020 earnings increased $608,000, or 50.30%, over first quarter 2019 results. The Company's annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 1.73%, compared to 1.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. First quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.10%. Asset credit quality metrics remained favorable relative to prevailing COVID-19 driven banking industry norms. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 7.90%. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for March 31, 2020 were 21.16%, 21.78%, 13.78% and 21.16%, respectively.

The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 476,638 shares, or 16.66% on March 31, 2020.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2019, the Company employed 97 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-four (44) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and nine (9) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 6,015 $ 4,510 $ 5,068 Interest bearing deposits with banks 191 47 103 Cash and Cash Equivalents 6,206 4,557 5,171 Securities available for sale 145,670 150,838 160,841 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,211 899 1,558 Loans 239,194 238,407 228,167 Allowance for loan losses (1,663 ) (1,374 ) (1,340 ) Net loans 237,531 237,033 226,827 Premises and equipment 2,834 2,618 2,713 Investment in life insurance 18,695 20,310 19,901 Other assets 4,372 3,319 4,679 Total assets $ 416,519 $ 419,574 $ 421,690 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 133,910 $ 133,362 $ 128,131 Interest bearing 192,618 198,986 193,786 Total deposits 326,528 332,348 321,917 Short-term borrowings 25,375 20,200 35,512 Other liabilities 3,298 4,102 1,912 Total liabilities 355,201 356,650 359,341 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2020 and 2019 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 61,626 60,554 63,549 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,036 7,714 4,144 Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2020 and 2019 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 61,318 62,924 62,349 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 416,519 $ 419,574 $ 421,690

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,606 $ 2,591 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,037 1,051 Exempt from federal income taxes 393 559 Other 24 34 Total Interest income 4,060 4,235 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 159 187 Interest on short term borrowings 120 252 Total Interest expense 279 439 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,781 3,796 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,781 3,796 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 343 340 Service charges on deposit accounts 160 169 Net Security losses - (3 ) Gain on sale of OREO - 4 Income from investment in life insurance 111 126 Life Insurance proceeds 730 - Other income 72 64 Total other operating income 1,416 700 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,964 1,867 Net occupancy expense 212 218 Furniture and equipment 96 106 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 142 Legal and professional 101 78 FDIC Insurance - 28 Other expenses 709 763 Total other operating expenses 3,224 3,202 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,973 1,294 Income tax expense 157 86 Net income $ 1,816 $ 1,208 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.63 $ 0.42



