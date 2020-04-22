Technavio has been monitoring the adult diapers market in MEA and it is poised to grow by USD 334.99 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex International, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Procter Gamble, and Unicharm are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in innovative product offerings has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2019-2023: Segmentation

Adult diapers market in MEA is segmented as below:

Product Pad Type Diapers Flat Type Diapers Pant Type Diapers

Geographic Landscape The Middle East Africa



Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adult diapers market in MEA report covers the following areas:

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Size

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Trends

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of eco-friendly diapers as one of the prime reasons driving the adult diapers market growth in MEA during the next few years.

Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adult diapers market in MEA, including some of the vendors such as Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex International, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Procter Gamble, and Unicharm. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the adult diapers market in MEA are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist adult diapers market growth in MEA during the next five years

Estimation of the adult diapers market size and its contribution to the parent market in MEA

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adult diapers market in MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in adult diapers market in MEA

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Incontinence

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Pad type Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Flat type Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pant type Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Africa Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in online sales of personal hygiene products

Increased M&A activities

Introduction of eco-friendly diapers

Other trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Comparative analysis of key vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ontex International

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Procter Gamble

Unicharm

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of vendors positioning

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

