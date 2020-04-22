Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the U.S. Air Force has awarded the Company a $90 million, multiple-award contract to provide comprehensive environmental engineering support services to installations throughout Europe and Africa. The period of performance is 10 years.

Under this contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical support services to the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Africa Command for conservation, compliance, pollution prevention, remediation, and operations and maintenance activities. Tetra Tech will conduct risk assessments, perform advanced data analytics, and prepare remedial designs to support environmental programs including air, drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, solid waste, and hazardous substance/waste management. We will incorporate sustainability elements such as energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy into project designs.

"Tetra Tech has supported the Air Force's environmental restoration mission in Europe since 2002 from our European Center of Excellence based in Rodenbach, Germany," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech's Chairman and CEO. "Through our Leading with Science approach, we will continue using the latest tools and technologies to address the Air Force's most critical environmental needs."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

