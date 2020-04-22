Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has been notified that between 7 April 2020 and 16 April 2020, PSH Chairman Anne Farlow and PSH Board Members Bronwyn Curtis and Richard Wohanka each purchased PSH Public Shares as follows:

Anne Farlow purchased 5,000 PSH Public Shares at an average price of $18.49, bringing her total ownership to 15,139 Public Shares;

Bronwyn Curtis purchased 4,100 PSH Public Shares at an average price of £15.31, bringing her total ownership to 4,100 Public Shares; and

Richard Wohanka purchased 26,350 PSH Public Shares at an average price of £15.38, bringing his total ownership to 42,654 Public Shares.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

