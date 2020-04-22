Regulatory News:

As part of its strategic refocusing, and as announced on 16 December 2019, today the Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) finalised the sale of Lagardère Sports to H.I.G. Capital.

This disposal sees Lagardère take a further decisive step in its strategy of concentrating all efforts and resources on developing Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free Fashion, Foodservice).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.

