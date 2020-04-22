Enabling predictable formal verification in the industry through Axiomise training

London, UK--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Axiomise announced that they would be partnering with Mentor, a Siemens business, to help take Axiomise formal verification training to a broader pool of customers in the industry.

Axiomise is a formal verification training, consulting & services company based in London, UK. It is enabling design verification engineers and architects in the use of formal verification through a unique combination of training, consulting, services, and specialized solutions such as RISC-V ISA formal proof kit, launched in June 2019. Axiomise's formal verification training has already been deployed in the industry for a few years. Axiomise founder & CEO Dr. Ashish Darbari has trained over 150 engineers across some of the biggest names in the industry. Mentor is one of the best-known names in the EDA industry, with some of the top semiconductor companies using their formal verification tools, including the Questa platform. Mentor's learning services division offers training in a range of disciplines through a combination of in-person, online, and on-demand courses. Although Mentor has previously provided training in formal verification tools, this is the first time it will be offering methodology specific, problem-solving based hands-on training using Axiomise as their training provider.

"We are pleased to welcome Axiomise as a partner in the Mentor Learning Services program," said Jim Meikle, director of Global Learning Services - Development & Delivery for Mentor, a Siemens business. "Offered by industry expert Dr. Darbari, Axiomise's formal verification methodology training is a great addition to our rich suite of functional verification course portfolios. This training will help promote the use of formal verification tools by educating users on how to approach challenging verification problems. Theory combined with hands-on projects puts Axiomise's course in an outstanding position to address these problems."

"We have been working with Mentor for many years and have deployed our formal verification training to their customers. We are addressing a critical methodology gap in the industry, where smart designers and verification engineers struggle to get the best out of their formal tools because they have not been exposed to the methodology. Providing predictable and scalable FV methodology is our core strength, and we would like to enable a bigger pool of Mentor's customers through this engagement," said Dr. Darbari.

To read about our successful customer stories, please check www.axiomise.com/testimonial.

About Axiomise

Axiomise offers cutting-edge, formal verification training, consulting, and services. Axiomise is dedicated to enabling formal through its unique combination of training, consulting, services, and specialized verification solutions such as RISC-V ISA formal proof kit. Axiomise was founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, who has been passionately driving the adoption of formal methods in the last two decades. An active user of all formal technologies including theorem proving, model checking, and equivalence checking, Dr. Darbari has 24 U.S., UK and EU patents in the field of formal verification.

Axiomise: Predictable Formal Verification.

