Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) -EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European health and wellness sector, today announced that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be relying on the coordinated relief provided by the securities regulators which consists of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings, as announced by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") on March 18, 2020, with respect to the filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related officer certificates for its financial year ended December 31, 2019.

The notice released by the CSA stated that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has enacted BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515").

The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the " Financial Statements ") within 120 days of the Company's financial year end as required by section 4.2(b) of National Instrument 51-102 (" NI 51-102 ");

") within 120 days of the Company's financial year end as required by section 4.2(b) of National Instrument 51-102 (" "); the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 120 days of the Company's financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

") for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 120 days of the Company's financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Financial Statements, the "Annual Filings") pursuant to section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109.Section 4.2(b) [filing deadline for annual financial statements] NI 51-102.

The Company is continuing to work diligently with its auditors to file the Annual Filings by June 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

Additionally, the Company advises that management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

