Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (the "Company" or "GMV") today announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant to purchase up to 500,000 common shares exercisable on or before April 22, 2025 at a price of $0.15 per share.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat project, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. In mid 2018, the Company updated its inferred mineral resource to 32,876,000 tonnes grading 0.616 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 651,000 ounces of gold. In December 2018, the Company filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) preliminary economic assessment (PEA) technical report for the Mexican Hat Gold Project. The PEA is entitled "Mexican Hat Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment" and is available on the company's website.

