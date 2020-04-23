Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJY6 ISIN: CH0024608827 Ticker-Symbol: P2H 
Lang & Schwarz
22.04.20
22:30 Uhr
686,30 Euro
-0,20
-0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
680,00692,6022.04.
691,20691,6005:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PARTNERS GROUP
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG686,30-0,03 %