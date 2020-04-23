Notification

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 23 April 2020

Partners Group appoints Chief Financial Officer; new member of the Executive Committee

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, today announces the appointment of Hans Ploos van Amstel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee, with effect from 1 July 2020. Mr. Ploos van Amstel will bring with him a wealth of experience gained in leadership roles at multinationals spanning the fast-moving consumer goods, retail and human resources solutions sectors. Currently, Mr. Ploos van Amstel serves as CFO of The Adecco Group, the Switzerland-headquartered global HR solutions provider.

As CFO, Mr. Ploos van Amstel will assume Executive Committee-level oversight of the firm's group finance activities, taking over this responsibility from André Frei, Co-CEO. In addition, with more than 30 years of relevant experience to draw on, Mr. Ploos van Amstel will significantly strengthen the firm's Executive Committee in areas of corporate and business development. He will work in direct interaction with Manuel Ottinger and Philip Sauer, who will continue to lead their respective Group Finance and Corporate Development teams and will report to Mr. Ploos van Amstel.

Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of Partners Group's Board of Directors, comments: "On behalf of the entire Board and Executive Committee, I wish to welcome Hans to our global senior leadership team. Given Partners Group's past - and anticipated future - growth, the number of demanding priorities related to group finance, business and corporate development has substantially increased. With his impressive track record of prior C-level roles at large multinationals, Hans is ideally positioned to complement Partners Group's leadership team with his valuable and broad experience."

Hans Ploos van Amstel, adds: "I very much look forward to this new challenge and to joining Partners Group's highly driven leadership team. The common thread throughout my career to-date has been my emphasis on shaping and implementing strategy to achieve transformative results. I therefore believe I am well-positioned to make an impactful contribution to Partners Group. Additionally, my experience of working across different industries and within private equity-owned companies will enable me to play a central role in supporting the roll-out of key firm-wide finance- and operations-related initiatives."

With the appointment of Hans Ploos van Amstel, the Executive Committee members as of 1 July 2020 will be:

André Frei, Co-Chief Executive Officer David Layton, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head Private Equity Hans Ploos van Amstel, Chief Financial Officer (new) Juri Jenkner, Head Private Infrastructure Andreas Knecht, Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel Marlis Morin, Head Client Services Dr. Michael Studer, Chief Risk Officer, Co-Head Portfolio Solutions

All Executive Committee members are Partners of the firm and members of the firm's Global Executive Board.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with USD 94 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, Toronto, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,400 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees.

