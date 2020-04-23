Led by Aden Group to establish a consortium of companies to build hospital within 100 days that is easily operated in countries needing it most

Full adoption of virtual twin experience to develop new hospital from engineering, construction and procurement to operations and maintenance

Virtual collaborative platform supports infrastructure and cities innovators taking new approaches to building that increase agility and maximize project outcomes

3DEXPERIENCE integration collaboration with all disciplines throughout full lifecycle

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and Aden Group, one of Asia's largest integrated facility management companies, today announced their intent to collaborate on the development of a turnkey, ready-to-use infectious disease hospital solution, Akila Care, that could be quickly deployed and easily maintained in countries severely impacted by COVID-19 and urgently in need of high quality medical facilities. This new initiative comes in light of the successful world premiere Wuhan hospital experience set up in a few days.

The two companies are working together to develop new hospital engineering, construction and operations processes by leveraging Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Aden Group's Akila Care smart and connected hospital concept. The solution relies on a virtual collaborative environment for the design, simulation and development of hospitals that can be built and operational within 100 days and remain operational for many years, as well as for optimizing their operations and maintenance throughout their entire lifecycle. As part of the collaboration, the two companies plan to assemble a consortium of companies specialized in medical equipment, engineering and construction to offer the solution to countries needing it most.

"In a global context where decisiveness and rapid action are essential to help in the fight against COVID-19, combining quickly buildable modular architecture with a digital platform can accelerate the construction of a cutting-edge medical facility and ensure it is fully operational in record time," said Francois Amman and Joachim Poylo, co-founders, Aden Group. "By using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we hope to develop a solution that would enable us to reduce engineering changes, maintain a rapid development schedule, and meet delivery commitments quickly and effectively, as well as ensure long-term hospital maintenance and safety in anticipation of further pandemics."

Once developed, the hospital solution would provide a virtual collaborative environment in which employees and suppliers are invited to use a virtual twin of a hospital to optimize space planning, module design, negative pressure isolation rooms and other features, simulate manufacturing and equipment, and train for its construction. After the hospital is built, the solution will be used for digital asset management by connecting the facility with state-of-the art medical equipment to monitor digitalized hygiene procedures and hospital floor robots.

"Aden's Akila Care novel and proven approach to outcome-based facility management calls for modular, smart and connected facilities engineered and built with an advanced manufacturing approach. The modularity and operation-centered facilities can only be made possible with a holistic, integrated, end-to-end virtual twin experience of the outcome. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the catalyst and enabler of such radical transformation, making our Alliance a showcase for the future delivery of mission-critical infrastructure," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Together we have already shown how simulating virus contamination and diffusion within the Leishenshan hospital's ventilation system can help to address urgent healthcare needs, and now we will work together to apply our knowledge and know-how to all aspects of the hospital lifecycle."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Aden Group

Aden Group is a facility management company pioneer in the tech, energy and sustainability-oriented optimization of buildings and cities. Headquartered in Shanghai with a comprehensive presence in 25 countries in Asia and worldwide and active in over 80 Chinese cities, Aden has been an active contributor to the fight against COVID-19 from day one, blending advanced automation and digital solutions with on-the-ground operations from its expertly-trained staff. With a 20-year history, 1,500 partners and 26,000 employees, Aden has developed a deep, cross-sector understanding of facility operations and a powerful network to deliver its solutions in any setting worldwide. For more information, visit adenservices.com

