Luye Pharma Group Selects LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management to Automate Drug Safety Signal Detection

MIAMI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 250 life sciences companies, today announced Luye Pharma Group, an international pharmaceutical company dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and sale of innovative medications has selected LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management as its next-generation signal detection tool.

Luye Pharma has more than 30 products and a robust pipeline of over 40 drug candidates in China and over 10 drug candidates in other international markets. ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management will assist Luye Pharma to embrace advanced qualitative and quantitative in-depth signal detection and to streamline their risk management planning across their global locations.

Luye Pharma Group is focused on developing innovative therapies targeting the central nervous system, oncology, and other areas with business covering over 80 countries and regions around the world. LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management will enable Luye Pharma to automate signal management across its drug development portfolio, thus improving operational efficiency. It will also provide Luye Pharma with an intuitive interface that utilizes advanced analytics to conduct ad-hoc analysis, drag and drop visualization, and reporting.

"Luye Pharma has over 30 products and a worldwide pipeline of more than 50 drug candidates. We need end-to-end product lifecycle capabilities and advanced analytics in order to go through large amounts of data. ArisGlobal's solution will help us optimize the process and improve the efficiency with its state-of-the-art technology," said Zhu Jie, Vice President of Pharmacovigilence Department, Luye Pharma Group.

"We're excited to have Luye Pharma leveraging LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management to implement effective signal detection strategies across their product portfolio," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "This landmark deal represents an extension of ArisGlobal's growing footprint into the Chinese marketplace and further validation of the emphasis we've put into developing industry-leading signal detection technology."

LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management helps organizations to proactively identify and manage safety issues and easily assess their impact on a product's benefit-risk profile across its life cycle. It provides real-time safety profiling by analyzing multiple data sources simultaneously with advanced qualitative and quantitative methods for in-depth signal detection.

To learn more about LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management, visit our website: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-signal-and-risk-management-agbalance/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates our proprietary Nava cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Luye Pharma Group

Luye Pharma Group is an international pharmaceutical company dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing and sale of innovative medications. The company has a robust pipeline of over 40 drug candidates in China and more than 10 drug candidates in other international markets. The company currently has a number of new drugs and new formulations in the central nervous system and oncology therapeutic areas under study in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Luye Pharma has set up 7 manufacturing sites with over 30 production lines in total, establishing GMP quality management and international standard control systems. The company offers more than 30 products covering the four largest and fastest growing therapeutic areas - oncology, cardiovascular, metabolism and central nervous system, with business conducted in over 80 countries and regions around the world, including the largest pharmaceutical markets - China, the U.S., Europe and Japan, as well as fast growing emerging markets.

For more information, visit Luye Pharma.

