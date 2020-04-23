Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853373 ISIN: FR0000120693 Ticker-Symbol: PER 
Tradegate
22.04.20
21:50 Uhr
137,00 Euro
-1,45
-1,05 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,45136,8522.04.
136,60136,9507:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERNOD RICARD
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERNOD RICARD SA137,00-1,05 %