AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2020 / 07:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 22/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.4236 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50500 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 59908 EQS News ID: 1027997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 01:19 ET (05:19 GMT)