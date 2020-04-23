Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJ3N ISIN: FR0010309096 Ticker-Symbol: D2L 
Frankfurt
23.04.20
08:16 Uhr
37,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEGEREAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,60038,20009:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEGEREAL
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEGEREAL37,6000,00 %