BODYCOTE PLC - Notice of AGM and AGM details

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")



23 April 2020



Notice of Annual General Meeting and related document as well as 2020 Annual General Meeting details



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that copies of the following documents have been submitted to the FCA Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm or at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 28 May 2020; and

2. Form of Proxy;



The 2020 Notice of AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from today.



The Company considers the safety and wellbeing of both its Shareholders and employees to be of paramount importance and with this in mind, the Company's revised plans for its AGM are set out below. These arrangements have been made to comply with the current measures regarding restrictions on travel, limited gatherings and the 'stay at home' instructions introduced by the UK Government. As previously advised, the AGM will take place at 12 noon on 28 May 2020. The AGM will no longer be held at the Sofitel T5 London Heathrow but will now take place at Bodycote plc, Springwood Court, Springwood Close, Tytherington Business Park, Macclesfield SK10 2XF

The AGM will be a closed meeting and Shareholders will not be permitted to attend in person. Please do not travel to the meeting, as you will not be permitted to enter the building.

The Company will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied through the presence of the minimum number of two Shareholders (meaning the physical attendance in person of two shareholders). The format of the meeting will be purely functional and the Company's advisors will not be present. The AGM will comprise only the formal votes for each resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting. There will be no business update or Q&A.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their proxy vote online on the matters of business by either registering their vote through our registrars' portal - www.sharevote.co.uk (instructions as advised in the Notice of AGM) or for CREST members through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. Full details of how to complete the proxy form and return it are contained in the Notice of AGM. You are strongly advised to appoint the chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure your vote is counted.

The latest time for proxies to be lodged is 12 noon on 26 May 2020.

All resolutions will be put to a vote on a poll, rather than on a show of hands. This will result in a more accurate reflection of the views of Shareholders and ensure that your proxy votes are recognised.

Any questions Shareholders have concerning the business to be conducted at the meeting may be directed via email to: agm@bodycote.com stating your name and Investor Code (as printed on your Share Certificate or obtained by contacting the Registrar). We will collate the questions we receive and will select a representative sample which will be answered on the Company's website after the AGM.

The results of the poll votes on the proposed resolutions will be published on the Company's website as soon as possible after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments as well as any further UK Government advice and will issue a further statement if this requires any amendment to the arrangements advised above.

U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y2