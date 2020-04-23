Researchers from Finland's Lappeenranta University of Technology have assessed the economic advantages of a fully interconnected global network. They found that an international grid could contribute to a global LCOE of €52.50/MWh. The higher complexity of such a system, however, would only be marginally compensated by additional economic benefits.The techno-economic benefits of a globally interconnected world would be lower than those provided by interconnections at the national and subnational level. This is the main conclusion of On the Techno-economic Benefits of a Global Energy Interconnection, ...

