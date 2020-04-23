Up to 150 GW of PV and wind projects could be postponed or canceled throughout the Asia-Pacific region by 2024 if the coronavirus-triggered recession continues beyond the current year, according to new research by Wood Mackenzie.Plans to develop around 150 of PV and wind capacity are under threat due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly if the pain extends beyond 2020, Wood Mackenzie said in a newly released report. About three-quarters of global power demand growth over the past five years has originated in the Asia-Pacific region, which leads the world in terms of annual ...

