Financière de Tubize SA: Approval of dividend

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com

Approval of dividend

Regulated information

22 April 2020

The general shareholders meeting of 22 April 2020 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2019, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.62 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 8 May 2020 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 15.

Ex-coupon 6 May 2020

Record date7 May 2020

Payment date 8 May 2020

Financière de Tubize has always been aware of its societal role. In view of the current events, the Board of Directors of Financière de Tubize has begun a deep reflection on the appropriate societal actions to be carried out and the means it can implement to this end.

The board of directors