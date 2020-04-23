Acarix AB: Acarix publishes the annual report for 2019

Press release

Malmö, April 23, 2020

Acarix publishes the annual report for 2019

Today, Thursday April 23, Acarix is publishing its Annual Report for 2019 on the company website www.acarix.com.

The Annual Report is also attached to this press release.

