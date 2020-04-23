Anzeige
WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
Frankfurt
23.04.20
09:05 Uhr
0,173 Euro
+0,050
+40,08 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Acarix AB: Acarix publishes the annual report for 2019

Press release
Malmö, April 23, 2020

Acarix publishes the annual report for 2019

Today, Thursday April 23, Acarix is publishing its Annual Report for 2019 on the company website www.acarix.com.

The Annual Report is also attached to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, CEO
E-mail per.persson@acarix.com
Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Acarix is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.
Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.

About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Attachments

  • Acarix Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be455967-05e5-4be4-97c7-5c9846c99718)
  • PR_Acarix Annual Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/32696f4f-1c8a-46f3-9642-9cbaef8ff7d0)
