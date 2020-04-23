Germany Opens Retail Stores With Strict Precautionary Measures - Kamux's all Showrooms are Open

HELSINKI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux's physical showrooms in Germany are open again. Germany eases restrictions brought in to combat the spread of coronavirus and many retail stores re-open this week. There are special restrictions that everybody needs to follow, for example the recommended distance between people is 1.5 meters and there can be one customer per each 10 sqm. Face masks are mandatory from next week on.

"It is really good news that Germany has flattened the curve of new infections and the spread of the coronavirus is under control. The society is able to take first steps towards a return to pre-pandemia life. Obviously, we have to be extremely careful and there is a list of measures and actions we need to take. The social distance is very important as well as good hygiene. We are prepared for these and our stores are provided with signs and instructions to ensure the health of our customers and employees," say Mr. Oliver Michels, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

During the lock down, Kamux has focused on car sales through digital channels.

"Customers have welcomed the opportunity for digital interaction and remote buying, for example whatsapp and live chat have enabled us to communicate with our customers. Home delivery has always been a part of our concept, and it supported well our digital sales team," says Mr. Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business of Kamux.

Kamux's 7th showroom in Germany opened during the lock down.

"The doors of the Kaltenkirchen showroom were closed but according to our plan we opened the store for business. The first cars were sold by our digital sales team. I am extremely proud of Kamux Germany team - their positive attitude and resilience during exceptional times. During challenges, we grow together and become even stronger," says Mr. Michels.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 73 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

More information:

Oliver Michels

KAMUX Auto GmbH

Country Director,

tel. +49-40-5555-489-0

Ilkka Virtanen

Kamux Corporation

Director of International Business

tel. +358-40-727-5856

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/germany-opens-retail-stores-with-strict-precautionary-measures---kamux-s-all-showrooms-are-open,c3094938