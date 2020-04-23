Sportamore AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's ordinary shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the ordinary shares in Sportamore AB (publ). Short name: SPOR ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0004777241 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 090180 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be May 8, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB