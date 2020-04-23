Altona Energy Plc - Further Extension to Open Offer

23 April 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

Further Extension of Open Offer

Due to the continuing circumstances in the stock market and world in general, the board of Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL) has agreed to further extend the Open Offer by three weeks to Tuesday 12 May, at which time it is hoped that the UK "lock-down" situation may have been lifted.

If necessary, on this date and if the crisis caused by the Covid-19 virus has not abated, it will consider a further extension.

A new timetable for the Open Offer has been posted on the Company website; www.altonaenergy.com/investor_company (under Shareholder Documents).

We would like to reiterate the importance assigned to the success of the Open Offer as it is the only currently available option that will allow the Company to progress into an operational phase of its development.

If you require any further information with regards to the Open Offer document, please email or call Christian Taylor-Wilkinson (Interim CEO, Altona Energy) between the hours of 9am and 5pm (Monday to Friday), on email: ctw@altonaenergy.com or Tel: +44 (0)7795 168 157.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO

Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

+61 (0)402 440 339 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels



+44 (0) 20 3772 0021 Leander (Financial PR)



+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of coal assets in South Australia though the process of in-situ gasification.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX (now Aquis Stock Exchange) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.