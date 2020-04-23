Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE/IVD Marked Immunosuppressants Panel for the Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer

The Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer and Cascadion SM Immunosuppressants Panel now available for accurate measurement of four immunosuppressant drugs in whole blood

VANTAA, Finland, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced today that it has expanded its European offering of pre-validated assays for the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer with the addition of the CE/IVD marked Cascadion SM Immunosuppressants (ISD) Panel. Clinical laboratories can now access a complete system developed to enable simultaneous testing of cyclosporine A, everolimus, sirolimus and tacrolimus from a single whole blood sample aspiration using gold standard liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) technology. The Cascadion analyzer aspirates whole blood directly from qualified, de-capped blood collection tubes without the need for any manual pre-treatment steps.

"Clinical laboratories need ISD assays that can deliver reliable and consistent results to aid efficient patient management," said Bill Östman, vice president and general manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The new Cascadion SM Immunosuppressants Panel is designed to do just that; demonstrating our commitment to expanding the capabilities of the Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer to address our customers' most pressing analytical and clinical requirements."

The Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer with pre-validated assays offers clinical laboratories a fully automated system, providing multiple benefits for boosting laboratory efficiency and productivity. Pre-defined assay parameters and reagents on all Cascadion systems allow for standardization of testing conditions and results, while load up and walkaway operation can be performed by any qualified laboratory personnel with minimal training.

Thermo Fisher Scientific products are distributed globally so uses, applications and availability of product in each country depend on local regulatory marketing authorization status.

For more information about the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer and Cascadion SM Immunosuppressants Panel, please visit www.thermofisher.com/cascadion

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

