The debt-saddled South African utility has issued an expression of interest to seek proposals on how to refurbish three fossil fuel power plants to be decommissioned in the current decade. Eskom said that all of the proposed solutions should be at the tech-readiness level.South African utility Eskom has issued an expression of interest for "Decomissioned Power Station Repurposing." The state-owned company said that some of its coal-fired power plants are approaching the end of their 50-year design lifecycles. It added that a number of units have already been scheduled for decommissioning over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...