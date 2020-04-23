The chemical company Oxea has lifted its declaration of force majeure for 2-Ethylhexanol, n-Butyraldehyde Europe, and n-Butanol Europe.

The declaration of force majeure had become necessary because of an incident at an important raw material supplier at the Oberhausen site on February 21, 2020. As a result of this operational disruption, Oxea had to temporarily restrict supplies of certain products that the company manufactures in Oberhausen.

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. The company employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of OQ, an integrated energy company delivering sustainability and business excellence. OQ covers the entire value chain from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com or www.oq.com.

