Omega 3 Market Size Worth $4.50 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global omega 3 market size is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising consumption of omega 3 in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is one of the major factors driving the demand for the product. Market growth can be attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe following a rise in the spread of chronic diseases.

Growing population in emerging countries, notably in Asia Pacific, has contributed to the growth of the market. In addition, the industry is driven by technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing of APIs among other highly potent active ingredients across the globe. Strong growth of the dietary supplements market is another important factor bolstering the demand for omega 3. The product is increasingly consumed in the dietary supplements market to reduce the risk of cardiovascular and heart diseases.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of application, supplements and functional foods emerged as the largest segment in 2019, generating a revenue of USD 1.30 billion . The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the region is led by economies, including India , China , and Japan . The region has also been witnessing uniform and sustained growth across all the application segments

The market is characterized by intense competition due to presence of a sizable number of international and domestic players. Key players are adopting strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions and product innovation, in order to withstand competition in the market

Key omega 3 market participants include Aker BioMarine, Axellus, BASF SE, DSM, Omega Protein Corporation, GC Reiber Oils, Martek Biosciences Corporation, and Lonza.

Omega 3 is known to reduce the risk of arrhythmias or abnormal heartbeats. Furthermore, it slows down the growth rate of atherosclerotic plaque while lowering the levels of blood pressure in humans. The growth of the industry is also attributed to rising disposable income, notably among the middle class population in economies, such as China and India.

North America emerged as the largest regional omega 3 market in 2019. This is attributed to increasing focus of the market players on R&D activities for the development of various grades of omega 3, most notably pharma grade omega 3 for enhanced medication to prevent chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Ongoing advancements in the food industry and medical science, coupled with demographic changes and high consumer demand, are expected to provide impetus to the regional market growth throughout the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global omega 3 market on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Omega 3 Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)



Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)



Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Omega 3 Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Marine Source



Plant Source

Omega 3 Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supplements & Functional Foods



Pharmaceuticals



Infant Formulas



Animal Feed & Pet Food



Others

Omega 3 Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Norway





The Netherlands





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Australia





New Zealand



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

