Annual Report 2019 Active Biotech AB (publ)

Active Biotech's Annual Report 2019 is now available for download at www.activebiotech.com.
The Annual Report will only be digitally distributed. The English version will be available within short.
Download as PDF
Lund, April 23, 2020
Active Biotech AB (publ)
Helén Tuvesson
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel. +46 (0)46 192044
Active Biotech ABfor more information.
Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. CET on April 23, 2020.
Attachment
- Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/845b5458-71f9-4e2e-9ae6-a1124fb22cda)
ACTIVE BIOTECH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de