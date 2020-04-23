The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 24 April 2020. ISIN DK0061272747 ---------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Optima Rente A ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 195422 ---------------------------------------------- Short name BIVORA ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061272903 ---------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Optima Rente Akk. A ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 195423 ---------------------------------------------- Short name BIVOPRAA ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771218