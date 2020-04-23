New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Leonard Armenta as Vice President of Revenue Management.





Sun Kissed has guided Hakuna, since the acquisition, positioning them for significant growth via affiliate and other marketing avenues. With current annualized revenues of $1 million, Hakuna, with Mr. Armenta's direction, is targeting X increased revenues for 2020.

"Sun Kissed Industries has exciting CBD product lines along with the recently announced Numuni digital content monetization acquisition. I bring my extensive expertise in brand growth and acquisition targets to Sun Kissed. Working with Carl Grant, and the Sun Kissed team, to execute their business plan will be an exciting endeavor," commented Mr. Armenta.

Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Armenta join our team. As one can see in his extensive bio (listed below), Mr. Armenta brings heavyweight affiliate marketing and corporate expansion experience to our company. He has already facilitated in the Numuni acquisition and we look forward to many more growth ventures with him."

Mr. Leonard Armenta Bio:

Mr. Armenta brings over 19 years of industry experience to Sun Kissed Industries Inc. He originally owned Colorado Sports Innovations Consulting, which assisted companies in branding and revenue growth strategies. Mr. Armenta was the CEO of Intensity Nutrition, COO and Executive Vice President of MusclePharm, Vice President of Business Development for Inner Armour, Creative Edge Nutrition all leading nutritional brands in the industry.

While at MusclePharm he started as a consultant in sales and due to his success with helping the brand grow, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and eventually promoted to Executive Vice President. Mr. Armenta was instrumental in the advancement of MusclePharm into becoming one of the leading U.S. nutritional Brands. Mr. Armenta was instrumental in placing MusclePharm into the largest US distributors and in over 35 International countries. He helped the company grow from $86,000 in sales in 2008, to being on pace to $77M sales in 2011.

Additionally, he was also responsible for managing the sales, customer service and shipping staff, setting and achieving impressive sales goals, while facilitating and maintaining key relationships with professional athletes. Mr. Armenta was instrumental in the development of human resources, operations, and the implementation of company's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. He was a key player contributing to Musclepharms' explosive growth and success.

While at Inner Armour, Leonard was responsible for all online account growth and training centers. He helped implement all online marketing strategies and grew his main account Bodybuilding.com by over 600%.

Leonard also also has an extensive background in Affiliate marketing. With this background, he will be able to help all brands within Sun Kissed Industries grow in the affiliate industry.

Leonard brings with him the creativity, dedication and never stop attitude to help build a brand and grow revenue month over month and year over year, as well as top US and International contacts. As a former elite collegiate athlete, he has a wealth of college and pro sports relationships which will be paramount to the branding of the current Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Supply Group, Inc./DBA Hakuna:

Hakuna is a well-established retail CBD Company, based out of California. It sells a range of leading consumer products spanning the premium CBD coffee, CBD tea, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, and CBD Flower product markets. Hakuna is currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.







SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54786