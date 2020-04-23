Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV5K ISIN: US8173232070 Ticker-Symbol: 6SQB 
München
23.04.20
08:00 Uhr
5,600 Euro
+0,200
+3,70 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5505,70012:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR5,600+3,70 %