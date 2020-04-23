Bailed-out solar project company Panda Green revealed it did not set any terms for repayment of RMB1 billion paid to third parties in 2017 as deposits to secure potential project rights.State-owned Chinese solar developer revealed in its annual results that, among a slew of impairment write-downs which capsized it to a RMB3.6 billion (US$508 million) net loss in 2019, it is facing the loss of more than a billion renminbi related to project rights deposits paid to third-parties for which it set down no means of redress if the facilities never materialized. In annual figures published late last ...

