Donnerstag, 23.04.2020
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.04.2020 | 12:40
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 23

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 22-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue494.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue511.45p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue485.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue502.52p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
