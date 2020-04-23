Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
23.04.20
13:04 Uhr
1.171,40 Euro
+7,80
+0,67 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.168,201.171,6013:05
1.168,801.171,2013:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2020 | 12:53
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet UK & IE Integrates Google Pay

LONDON, April 23, 2020UK and Ireland customers now have the option to make deposits on their account through Google's user-friendly mobile payment system.

At NetBet, we're always looking for ways to make our customers' lives easier by integrating tools and systems that provide more agency and flexibility. Google Pay is an increasingly popular wallet-free payment solution with a host of benefits for Android users.

Google Paymakes online payments quick and easy; as long as they have an Android phone, customers can now connect their bank card to the Google Pay app and enjoy instant access to their funds. The app transforms the user's phone into a contactless card, without the need for carrying a wallet.

NetBet CEO Gabriela Arnautu says: 'We're excited to have brought this new payment option to both new and existing customers. By integrating Google Pay as another way to make deposits, NetBethas extended its range of products and services to a wider demographic of users on UK and IE domains.'

With more and more customers choosing to pay using a mobile device, the inclusion of this payment method has extended NetBet's reach to a wider and more diverse audience.

Contact: Press Team

Email: pr@netbet.com

ALPHABET-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)