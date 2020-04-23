Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKZC ISIN: US0887861088 Ticker-Symbol: 50BA 
Frankfurt
23.04.20
09:16 Uhr
13,300 Euro
-0,100
-0,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30014,50014:17
13,30014,50014:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR13,300-0,75 %