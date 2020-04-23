CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc, Donations 100 units of its Proprietary "CBD+CBG Hand Sanitizer Gel Infused with Vitamin E Oil" to Two Arizona Nursing Homes"

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce that they have donated 50 units each of their 100 MG CBD + CBG with Vitamin E Oil Hand Sanitizer Gel. 50 of the units are being delivered today to the Andara Retirement Home/Assisting Living & another 50 units to the Solterra Senior Living in Scottsdale, Arizona.

All of our CBD Oil products are available on our website www.lbcbioscienceinc. com. Follow our social media accounts at www.instagram.com/ lbcbioscience, www.twitter. com/lbcbioscience for updating information.

Lisa Nelson, President/CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "We are grateful that LBC Bioscience Inc. is in the situation to help Senior Citizens with our CBD+CBG Hand Sanitizer Gel infused with Vitamin E Oil, during the current COVID-19 Crisis. We hope that our Hand Sanitizers can help Senior Citizens stay safe and healthy during this pandemic."

Lisa Nelson continued "We are selling our CBD + CBG Hand Sanitizer on our website www.lbcbioscienceinc. com and also in our LBC Bioscience Inc. store located at 10855 North 116th Street. Suite 115 in Scottsdale, AZ 85259. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are offering 20% of your entire order. We look forward to meeting interested readers at our LBC Bioscience Inc. store and welcome their inquiries."

LBC Bioscience Inc. would like to update the public that our CBD Tablets are currently on back order. As soon as we have an update on when the Tablets will be shipped to our facility, we will make an announcement.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD hemp drops, pain relief creams, anxiety & sleep supplements, CBD edibles including brain booster coffee, weight loss coffee, gummy bears, anti-aging skin line and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact Information Investor Relations:

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480)326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail. com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586572/CBD-Life-Sciences-Inc-Donations-100-units-of-its-Proprietary-CBDCBG-Hand-Sanitizer-Gel-Infused-with-Vitamin-E-Oil-to-Two-Arizona-Nursing-Homes